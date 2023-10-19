Pakistan Court Approves Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s Temporary Bail

A Pakistani court gave temporary bail to former three-times Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, paving the way for the convicted leader to end his four-year self-exile and return to the country over the weekend.
Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s ex-prime minister, gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany,.(Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg)
Islamabad High Court’s two-member panel of judges accepted Sharif’s appeal for bail until Oct. 24, his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said by text message on Thursday. The court ordered the ex-premier to surrender before the court and barred the police from arresting him when he lands in Pakistan, sate-run Pakistan Television reported.
Leaders of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party have said he plans to return to the country on Oct. 21 and speak at a homecoming rally in Lahore.