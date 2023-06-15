Pakistan Braces for More Climate-Led Disasters in Coming Months

Pakistan’s meteorological department has “predicted that there is a possibility of extreme weather events in the summer of 2023, which could lead to riverine floods, flash flooding, landslides, and urban flooding,” the authority said in a statement Wednesday after a meeting to review preparedness for the monsoon season.Natural disasters are piling on for the nation of over 210 million people, underscoring how it’s one of the geographies most vulnerable to climate change. Pakistan has moved more than 67,000 people to safer places this week as the very severe cyclone Biparjoy hurls toward the nation’s coastline. Worse, it may hit the same areas that were ravaged by flash floods last year.