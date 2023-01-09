Ozone Layer on Course to Recover Within Four Decades in Climate Success

The rare universal agreement, ratified by 197 states and the EU, phased out gases including chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were used in products such as air conditioners, refrigerators and deodorants but were breaking down ozone in the upper atmosphere once released, allowing more harmful UV-B rays to pass through. A 2016 update to the agreement also phased out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which had been used in their place and do not directly deplete ozone but have a strong climate change effect.