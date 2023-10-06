Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Are Putting You At Higher Risk For Stomach Issues

Prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs have skyrocketed, putting the medications on track to become some of the best-selling of all time. They have long been used in patients with diabetes, but their long-term effects aren’t well established in patients with obesity or those who use them off-label for weight loss. Ozempic and Wegovy are known to cause some unpleasant side effects such as nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, but their increasing popularity has led to concerns about more serious outcomes ranging from suicidal thoughts to thyroid cancer.