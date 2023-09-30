NYC Streets Flooded, Subways Snarled By Downpour

New York City Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said the rain was the most severe the city had seen since Ida flooded parts of the city in September 2021. More than 40 people died across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut in the aftermath of that storm, when the region saw flash floods in areas because Hurricane Ida’s remnants. In New York City, many flood victims were people living in basement apartments who were unable to escape the rising water.