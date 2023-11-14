Nowhere Is Safe From Worsening Climate Change, New U.S. Report Warns

The report comes at a time of record-shattering heat. This June, July, August, September and October were all the hottest respective months on record globally, putting 2023 on track to be the hottest year yet. All this heat is playing out in the form of devastating disasters in the US. The nation has already experienced a record-high 25 disasters this year that have generated at least $1 billion in damages each, from deadly wildfires in Maui to flooding in Vermont to Hurricane Idalia pummeling Florida. On average, according to the report, the US now experiences a billion-dollar disaster every three weeks, compared to once every four months (adjusting for inflation) in 1980, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration first started tallying records.