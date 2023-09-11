North Korean Weapons Cache Gives Kim A Role In Putin’s Invasion

Some North Korean items likely on Putin’s wish list would be 122 mm and 152 mm artillery rounds as well as 122 mm rockets. Heavily sanctioned North Korea doesn’t have access to technology that would allow it to mass produce any sort of precision guided weapons. It does have stocks of anti-tank missiles and surface-to-air missiles, but its arms may not be much of a match to some of the newest weapons the US and its NATO partners have been sending to Ukraine.