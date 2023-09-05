North Korea’s Kim To Travel To Russia As US Warns Of Arms Deal
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Far East as the US is warning Pyongyang may provide Moscow arms for its war on Ukraine.
Kim will travel to Vladivostok and visit with Putin during the annual Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held Sept. 10-13, according to a person familiar with the plans.
The US earlier said Kim expected “leader-level talks” with Putin as he seeks weapons for his war in Ukraine.
Putin and Kim held their first official meeting in April 2019, when the North Korean leader traveled to Vladivostok on an armored train across his country’s border with Russia.
Recently, the two leaders exchanged letters and Russian officials visited Pyongyang to discuss possible arms deals, according to US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
The Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Times earlier reported the North Korean leader could travel to Russia as early as next week.
The White House has said the weapons North Korea can provide Russia wouldn’t significantly alter the situation on the battlefield. The most likely weapons Pyongyang may send would be artillery shells, artillery rockets and anti-tank missiles.
Last year, Putin used the Vladivostok event to underline his view that Russia will emerge stronger from his invasion of Ukraine while lashing out at US and European “sanctions fever.”
Myanmar’s junta head Min Aung Hlaing, who’s sanctioned by the US for alleged human rights violations, was one of the main guests at that event.
