North Korea Fires Suspected Missile As Kim Awaits Putin Talks
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Wednesday in a launch that came ahead of an expected summit between leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The missile was fired toward waters off North Korea’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. Further details were not immediately available.
Kim is expected to hold talks with Putin as soon as Wednesday that could focus on weapons after the two leaders visited areas of Russia’s east. For months the US has accused North Korea of supplying munitions to help Putin’s war in Ukraine, something Moscow and Pyongyang have denied.
Before the latest launch, Pyongyang had already fired 26 ballistic missiles and two space rockets so far this year. They included four intercontinental ballistic missiles that could hit the US mainland. Kim’s regime launched more than 70 ballistic missiles last year, a record for the state.
