North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles After Threat to US

The two missiles were fired from 7:41 a.m. to 7:51 a.m. from an area about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message sent to reporters. The missiles likely did not have a range long enough to take them to the Pacific, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there were no reports of damage in his country from the rockets.