New Zealand Searches For Missing As Cyclone Death Toll Rises
New Zealand is still searching for people missing in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle amid fears that the death toll will rise.
Five people are now confirmed dead after the cyclone devastated large areas of the nation’s North Island, causing landslips and flooding that forced thousands from their homes and left many communities cut off and without power.
“We have people who are isolated in our rural communities, and we are doing everything that we can to reach them,” Sandra Hazlehurst, mayor of the Hawke’s Bay town of Hastings, said at a briefing Thursday. “We have still a lot of flooding, a lot of widespread damage with trees down. We’re getting to these things, but it’s going to take time.”
New Zealand faces a significant clean-up task to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there will be a sizable impact on the economy, which will affect the government’s operating and capital spending plans in the current and subsequent years, though it is too soon to estimate the cost.
Hipkins said New Zealand is accepting offers of international assistance, adding he would have more detail on that later Thursday. Television New Zealand reported that Australia was preparing to respond to a request for help.
Police said yesterday that more than 1,400 people were unaccounted for largely because their homes were unable to be reached by road and all communication had been lost. There were grave concerns for several of those missing, police said.
Council workers and defense force personnel are battling to restore access to towns in the Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti regions on the east of the North Island that were cut off as swollen rivers overflowed and made roads impassable. Power is slowly being restored in some areas but tens of thousands of homes remain without electricity, while stores are running low on essential supplies.
Army ships and truck convoys are helping bring water and other necessities to the largest towns in the region, but many roads remain closed to normal traffic and could be for some time.
The cyclone has highlighted the fragility of nation’s infrastructure including roads, power and communications networks, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters Thursday during a visit to the east coast town of Gisborne.
“There’s no question that as a country we need to look at the resilience of our infrastructure and we need to do that with a much greater sense of urgency than we have ever seen before,” he said. “We can’t continue the way that we have been going. We are going to see more of these types of weather events, so we have to be prepared.”
