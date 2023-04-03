Musk Strips New York Times of Twitter Check Mark After Paper Refuses to Pay

Musk, who has been promulgating a $8-per-month Twitter Blue subscription as the main way to remain verified on his social network, responded by lashing out at the paper, which charges for its own subscription service. He called the publication hypocritical and characterized its coverage as “propaganda.” He has done little to combat the appearance of ad hoc decision making — responding to a meme about the outlet not paying for the blue badge, he wrote “Oh ok, we’ll take it off then.”