New Study May Cast Doubt Over Whether Humankind Originated In South Africa

The study, which used sediment analysis, palaeo-magnetism and uranium-lead dating, found deposits at Bolt’s Farm in the Cradle of Humankind, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) north west of Johannesburg, to be between 1.7 million and 2.27 million years old. That compared with earlier research, which dated deposits in a small cave called Waypoint 160 at Bolt’s Farm at about 4.5 million years old, South Africa’s University of Cape Town said in a statement on Wednesday.