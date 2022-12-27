China Removes More Covid Travel Restrictions With New Passports, Permits

China has been largely shut off from the world since the onset of the pandemic, effectively stopping overseas leisure trips as part of its Covid Zero policy. That included urging the nation of 1.4 billion to stay in the country “unless absolutely necessary” for work, study or compassionate reasons. Travel visas to Hong Kong haven’t been issued since early 2020 and the country stopped granting new passports in August 2021 for any unnecessary and non-urgent reasons.