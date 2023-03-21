New Covid Report Based On China Samples Swings Suspicion Back To Animal Source

The scientists generated their report after samples uploaded by Chinese scientists briefly appeared in the open-access genomics database GISAID. Florence Débarre, an evolutionary biologist at the French National Centre for Scientific Research, fortuitously spotted the data in early March and reached out to an international group of scientists who have authored papers supporting the hypothesis that Covid-19 originated at the Huanan Market. The scientists had been hunting for what they’ve called “invaluable” sequencing data for more than a year.