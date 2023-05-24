Netflix Tell US Consumers To Stop Sharing Accounts
The service on Tuesday outlined procedures and costs for US customers who wish to continue sharing their accounts with people outside their household.
The service on Tuesday outlined procedures and costs for US customers who wish to continue sharing their accounts with people outside their household.
The streaming TV leader will begin sending emails to customers who share their passwords, according to a blog post by the company. Netflix is giving them the option to share their account for an additional $8 a month, cheaper than a full-price subscription.
The crackdown on password sharing, which began last year in Latin America, is a key part of Netflix’s strategy to generate more revenue from users. The company has said as many as 100 million households globally use an account they don’t pay for.
