NATO Digs In On Putin’s Border With New Allies, Aid For Kyiv

That message applied also for the alliance’s Nordic expansion. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto attended the summit as a full member for the first time and he was joined by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who helped persuade Turkey to lift its objections to his own country’s application on the eve of the talks. Adding Finland and Sweden to the alliance vastly increases NATO’s ability to support the three Baltic members that could have been easily cut off from the rest of the alliance in a conflict.