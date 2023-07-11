NATO To Offer Ukraine Fast Path To Join When Conditions Met

The language on membership forms part of a broader package, aimed at deepening ties with Kyiv and underlining the alliance’s long-term support. The allies upgraded the formal status of the bloc’s ties with Kyiv via a newly established NATO-Ukraine Council, which will allow the country to directly take part in broader discussions about the alliance’s security and hold consultations with allies about its security concerns. NATO agreed to establish a multi-year program of non-lethal assistance and funding to help modernize the country’s military, helping make it more interoperable with allied systems.