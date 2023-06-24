What Is Artemis Accord & How Does It Benefit India?

The Artemis Accords is an international agreement spearheaded by NASA, the United States' space agency. It represents a non-binding agreement between the United States government and other global governments involved in the Artemis program. This program aims to return humans to the Moon by 2025 and expand space exploration to Mars and beyond. As of June 23, 2023, 27 countries and one territory have endorsed the accords.

The Accords originated from the Artemis Program, which was launched by the United States in 2017 with the goal of sending the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024. Governments that sign the Accords become eligible to participate formally in the Artemis Program.

Principles of the Artemis Accords:

Transparency: All Artemis partners agree to share data and information about their activities in space.

Safety: All Artemis partners agree to take steps to ensure the safety of their astronauts and spacecraft.

Resilience: All Artemis partners agree to work together to ensure that the Artemis program is resilient to disruptions.

Sustainability: All Artemis partners agree to use space resources in a sustainable way.

Peaceful purposes: All Artemis partners agree to use space for peaceful purposes only.