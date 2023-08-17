July 2023 Was The Hottest Month Ever Since 1880, Says NASA; Predicts This Big Impact In 2024

Sections of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were particularly hot, with temperatures around 7.2 F (4 C) above the norm. On the whole, the intense heat this summer resulted in millions being under heat advisories and was associated with numerous heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

The record July continues a longstanding trend of human-induced warming, more so due to greenhouse gas emissions evident over the last 40 years. According to NASA figures, the five hottest Julys since 1880 all occurred in the previous five years.