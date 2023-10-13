NASA Probe Bound For Metal Asteroid To Launch On SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy

The potato-shaped Psyche, between 144 and 173 miles (232 and 278 kilometers) wide, might be part of an early building block of Earth’s solar system, known as a planetesimal. Back when our cosmic neighborhood was blinking into existence, dust and gas came together to form these continent-sized objects of rock and iron zooming around the sun. These planetesimals, which had their own iron cores like Earth, merged together over time to form the rocky planets.