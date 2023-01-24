'Naatu Naatu' Nominated For Oscars

The Golden Globe winning track 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the Original Song category for this year's Oscars.

The song from the movie RRR has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj have voiced the popular track.

'Naatu Naatu' will compete against 'Applause' from the movie 'Tell It Like A Woman'; 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'; 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'; and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.