Elon Musk’s Tesla Tweets Could Cost Him Billions More — In Court

The trial comes as Musk’s wealth has dwindled from a peak of $340 billion in November 2021. He became the first person in history to lose more than $200 billion, all while he spent $44 billion to acquire Twitter Inc. Last month, he was dethroned as the world’s richest person and Tesla’s stock plummeted 37% since Dec. 1, with the electric car maker facing increased competition and a looming recession.