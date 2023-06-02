Elon Musk’s SpaceX Wins Pentagon Deal For Starlink In Ukraine

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, said at a February industry conference in Washington that Starlink was being used in unintended ways, which the company has since tried to stop. “It was never intended to be weaponized,” she said. Ukrainians “leveraged it in ways that were unintentional” and went beyond communications for the military. She cited news reports that “they were using our technology on drones.”