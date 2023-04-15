Elon Musk’s SpaceX Gets U.S. Approval To Launch Starship Rocket

For its first launch attempt, Starship will ascend from the Boca Chica base on top of a massive rocket booster called Super Heavy. After performing the initial climb to space, Super Heavy will break away from Starship and do a controlled dive into the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the Starship spacecraft will continue onward and arc through space in a partial orbit of Earth before landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii, according to a filing with the US Federal Communications Commission, which authorizes use of radio frequencies for flights.