Murdoch, Fox Face $1.6 Billion Trial Over 2020 Election As Trump Surges

Yet, to judge by recent programming, none of that has forced a rethink of Fox News’s approach to politics, or to Trump. The network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets like the Wall Street Journal sought earlier this year to promote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as their preferred 2024 Republican candidate. But Fox has begun hosting the former president in its programming again as polls show him soaring among GOP primary voters, and especially since he was indicted by a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.