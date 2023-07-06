Mulan Singer Coco Lee Dies By Suicide, Sisters Announces In A Heartbreaking Post
American singer Coco Lee died by suicide at 48. Her sisters Carol and Nancy announced her demise in a heartbreaking post
Pop star Coco Lee has passed away at the age of 48. Lee had reached stardom in the 1990s and 2000s.
Reason For Coco Lee's Death
Lee was suffering from depression for several years and her condition started deteriorating drastically over the past few months. She was also undergoing treatment. She attempted suicide on July 2 after which she was admitted to hospital where she had been in coma. Despite the hospital team's efforts to rescue her, she finally took her last breath on July 5, 2023.
Coco Lee's Death Post By Sisters
Coco Lee's siblings Carol and Nancy wrote an emotional post on Facebook:
"To all the fans and friends who love CoCo Li Wei:
We are extremely sad to tell you a sad news: CoCo unfortunately suffered from depression a few years ago. After a long struggle with the disease, unfortunately, the condition has recently turned to a sharp decline. She attempted suicide on July 2 and was admitted to hospital where she has been coma. After the hospital team's efforts to rescue and treat, she finally took her last breath on July 5, 2023.
2023 was supposed to be the 30th anniversary of CoCo's debut. For 29 years, in addition to bringing us endless happiness and surprises with acne dance, she has worked harder to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, has been going all out to shine for Chinese people, we are proud of her.
As a family of CoCo, we are so grateful and honored to have such a wonderful and outstanding sister, thank God for giving us such a kind angel, hope now she goes to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; believe God will give her the best arrangement! Now, our biggest responsibility is to take good care of our aging mother. I hope everyone will pray for this old man and give us time and private space to heal!
Finally, thank you again to the medical staff for their dedication and care throughout the process. At the same time, I hope everyone will miss CoCo, but also hope that you will share her logo smile, be sincere and pass kindness and love to everyone around you, continue CoCo's wish - let all those around her feel her love and happiness.
Although CoCo stayed in the world for a short time, her light will last forever!"
Carol & Nancy crying
Who Was Coco Lee?
Coco Lee's full name is Ferren Lee-Kelly. She is a renowned Hong Kong-born American singer and actress. Lee was born on January 17, 1975, in Hong Kong. She gained prominence as a pop star in Asia during the 1990s and early 2000s. Her music style incorporates pop, R&B, and dance elements, and she is known for her powerful vocals and energetic performances.
Coco Lee has released numerous albums in both English and Chinese, and her music has achieved success across Asia and beyond. She has won numerous awards for her musical achievements, including the Golden Melody Award and the World Music Award.
In addition to her music career, Coco Lee has also ventured into acting. She has appeared in several films, including "Master of Disaster" (1995) and "The Avenging Fist" (2001). Coco Lee has also been involved in various philanthropic activities and has used her platform to support charitable causes.
In 2011, Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman. They had two stepdaughters together. Lee's legacy is one of a talented and groundbreaking singer who broke down barriers for Asian artists in the global music industry. She will be remembered for her powerful voice, her infectious energy, and her positive influence on the world.