Mulan Singer Coco Lee Dies By Suicide, Sisters Announces In A Heartbreaking Post

Coco Lee's siblings Carol and Nancy wrote an emotional post on Facebook:

"To all the fans and friends who love CoCo Li Wei:

We are extremely sad to tell you a sad news: CoCo unfortunately suffered from depression a few years ago. After a long struggle with the disease, unfortunately, the condition has recently turned to a sharp decline. She attempted suicide on July 2 and was admitted to hospital where she has been coma. After the hospital team's efforts to rescue and treat, she finally took her last breath on July 5, 2023.

2023 was supposed to be the 30th anniversary of CoCo's debut. For 29 years, in addition to bringing us endless happiness and surprises with acne dance, she has worked harder to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, has been going all out to shine for Chinese people, we are proud of her.

As a family of CoCo, we are so grateful and honored to have such a wonderful and outstanding sister, thank God for giving us such a kind angel, hope now she goes to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; believe God will give her the best arrangement! Now, our biggest responsibility is to take good care of our aging mother. I hope everyone will pray for this old man and give us time and private space to heal!

Finally, thank you again to the medical staff for their dedication and care throughout the process. At the same time, I hope everyone will miss CoCo, but also hope that you will share her logo smile, be sincere and pass kindness and love to everyone around you, continue CoCo's wish - let all those around her feel her love and happiness.

Although CoCo stayed in the world for a short time, her light will last forever!"

Carol & Nancy crying