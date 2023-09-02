Mohamed Al Fayed, Tycoon Who Clashed With Royals, Dies at 94

The accusations were later found to be true by a parliamentary inquiry that determined, among other things, that Al Fayed and his brothers had furnished fake birth certificates and lied about their family history, education and net worth to inspectors from the government’s trade department who were doing reconnaissance ahead of the Harrods acquisition. By then, Al Fayed’s check had long cleared and his control of Harrods was cemented. It was his most valuable asset by far, and the one that would go on to make him a billionaire.