Modi and Xi Speak at BRICS Summit, Ask Officials to Resolve Border Dispute Quickly

The feud over where a 3,488-kilometer (2,170 mile) ill-defined border should lie erupted in May 2020 and sparked the worst clashes seen between the two nations in four decades. Thousands of troops were deployed to both sides of the boundary, and at least 20 Indian soldiers and a number of Chinese personnel were killed. At least 19 rounds of talks involving diplomats and military officials have made incremental progress in resolving the standoff.