BQPrimeWorldModi U.S. Visit Live: President Joe Biden Receives PM At White House
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi U.S. Visit Live: President Joe Biden Receives PM At White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C.

22 Jun 2023, 8:21 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>U.S. President Joe Biden (left) receives PM Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington D.C. (Source: MEA India/Twitter)</p></div>
U.S. President Joe Biden (left) receives PM Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington D.C. (Source: MEA India/Twitter)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

PM Modi Presents Gifts To President Biden

PM Narendra Modi presented President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden special gifts during their meeting at the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations For State Dinner Underway

Preparations for the state dinner to be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House are underway. A media preview of the same took place today. 


Modi Meets President Biden 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi Meets First Lady Jill Biden

First Lady Joe Biden joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special event relating to skill development.


PM Modi Arrives In Washington D.C.

PM Narendra Modi landed at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington D.C., for the second leg of his U.S. state visit.

"The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special," he tweeted upon arrival.

The day will be packed with meetings planned with President Joe Biden, senior American leaders, CEOs, and members of the diaspora.



ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT