Modi U.S. Visit Live: President Joe Biden Receives PM At White House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C.
PM Modi Presents Gifts To President Biden
PM Narendra Modi presented President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden special gifts during their meeting at the White House.
PM Narendra Modi presented special gifts to U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at The White House.
Preparations For State Dinner Underway
Preparations for the state dinner to be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House are underway. A media preview of the same took place today.
Pictures of the menu for the State Dinner to be hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi were displayed at a media preview at the White House.
The dishes were displayed at a media preview at the @WhiteHouse.
Modi Meets President Biden
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington D.C.
When friends meet!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2023
PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden & family.
An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together. pic.twitter.com/tW9PKHW3UR
Modi Meets First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Joe Biden joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special event relating to skill development.
Honoured that First Lady Jill Biden joined us in a special event relating to skill development. Skilling is a top priority for India and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation.
PM Modi Arrives In Washington D.C.
PM Narendra Modi landed at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington D.C., for the second leg of his U.S. state visit.
"The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special," he tweeted upon arrival.
The day will be packed with meetings planned with President Joe Biden, senior American leaders, CEOs, and members of the diaspora.
The Official State visit moves to its next phase.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023
PM @narendramodi accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he sets foot at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington DC.
In Washington DC, PM will hold bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden; address the Joint session of Congress.