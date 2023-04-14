Modi Seeks Action Against Anti-India Elements In Call With Sunak
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for strong action against “anti-India elements” by the UK government as he spoke to his counterpart Rishi Sunak over phone, India’s Press Information Bureau said in a statement Thursday.
Sunak said the recent attack on India’s High Commission in London was not acceptable and that security for the Indian Mission and its personnel would be assured, according to the statement.
The conversation between the two leaders follows India’s denial of a report that it had stalled trade talks with the UK over its handling of a Sikh separatist group that attacked the Indian embassy building in London last month.
A trade deal with India has long been a prized goal for the British government, which wants to cut tariffs and open opportunities for UK services to operate in the South Asian country. The need for an early conclusion to talks over a free trade deal was also discussed on the call.
Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have taken refuge in the UK and sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.
