Modi Flies In Tejas Fighter Jet In Boost For India’s Defense Technology

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., sits on the tarmac during the Air Force Day Parade at Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new position of Chief of Defence Staff, saying the move will “sharpen coordination” between the army, navy and air force services. The South Asian nation has embarked on a military modernization program as Modi seeks to boost the capability of the country’s armed forces and replace an aging combat aircraft fleet.