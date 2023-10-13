Israel Should Not Fight Its War Alone

For its part, Israel should remember that a mounting civilian toll in Gaza will only serve Hamas’ interests, and that the longer the conflict lasts, the less international support it will have. Maintaining discipline, minimizing casualties and upholding the laws of war will buy the Israeli military more time to act and preserve the possibility of better relations with Israel’s neighbors in the future. If US intelligence and advice can help Israeli operations — especially attempts to rescue hostages — it should be provided unstintingly.