MG Appeals To British Roots With Two-Seater Electric Roadster

The two-seater Cyberster, which taps into the marque’s 1960s design classics like the MG Midget and MGB, will hit showrooms in China in 2023 before arriving in the UK and Europe in the middle of next year, according to Guy Pigounakis, commercial director for MG Motor UK Ltd. With a starting price of £50,000 ($63,300), the car is a key part of MG’s mission to capitalize on the brand’s British heritage.