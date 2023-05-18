Meta’s Pricey Bet On AI Comes With New Custom Chips, Coder Tools

Meta has long been committed to making some of its sophisticated tech available to the outside community. While much of this hardware in its stack isn’t, some of the work that it powers will be open source. LLaMA is shared with researchers, as is an AI model trained on its supercomputer that can solve ten International Math Olympiad problems. CodeCompose was built on public revelations shared by Meta’s AI research team. And its new inference chip will help the company continue to support PyTorch, the open source AI framework that Meta created and then shifted to the Linux Foundation to give it more independence.