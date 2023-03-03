Messi’s Family Threatened By Narcos In His Argentina Hometown

Messi is largely regarded as a hero in Argentina, especially after the dramatic World Cup victory in December. More than four million Argentines celebrated the cup victory in a parade in Buenos Aires. Earlier this week, Messi received FIFA’s most prestigious individual award for his performance at the 2022 World Cup. He and his family live in France where he plays for the club Paris Saint-Germain, but they regularly visit Rosario, where they have relatives and businesses.