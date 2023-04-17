Merck-Moderna Vaccine Helps Keep Patients Free From Skin Cancer

The cancer vaccine is an important part of Moderna’s post-pandemic strategy as the need for Covid vaccines cools. The results suggest the combination works, and the companies will likely need to prove the effect in a much larger final-stage trial before seeking US approval, Merck Chief Medical Officer Eliav Barr said in an interview. While Moderna executives had earlier suggested the companies might pursue accelerated approval based on the mid-stage results, Barr said they are preparing to first complete the phase 3 study that should begin later this year.