McCarthy To Back Opening Biden Impeachment Probe
The conservative Republican members who want to continue investigating Biden could move to remove McCarthy as speaker if they are denied.
(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to endorse House Republicans’ plans to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, a House of Representatives official familiar with his plans said.
This week, McCarthy will tell colleagues that such an inquiry is the next logical step in their investigation of Biden and the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, according to the person.
McCarthy faces a near-impossible choice on impeachment. The conservative members who want to continue investigating Biden could move to remove McCarthy as speaker if they are denied. But success is not guaranteed and moving forward will alienate more moderate members and jam up an already-clogged legislative calendar.
McCarthy has said an impeachment inquiry gives House lawmakers stronger standing to demand bank records and other documentation from the Biden family.
“What I see is that everyday we learn about President Biden something new,” McCarthy told reporters Monday. “The American people deserve to know.”
The White House dismissed the suggestion that Biden’s actions merit inquiry.
“Will anyone ask Speaker McCarthy *why* an impeachment inquiry is the “next logical step?,” Ian Sams, the spokesman for the White House counsel’s office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The House GOP investigations have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by POTUS. In fact, their own witnesses have testified to that, and their own documents have showed no link to POTUS.”
McCarthy’s plans were earlier reported by Punchbowl News.
--With assistance from Erik Wasson.
(Adds White House reaction beginning with sixth paragraph)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.