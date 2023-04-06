McCarthy Says China Leaders Can’t Dictate Who US Speaker Meets

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, and Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president, during a bipartisan leadership meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, US, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Taiwan hailed President Tsai Ing-wen's unprecedented meeting with House Speaker McCarthy on US soil as a "rare opportunity," even as the move risks provoking renewed military tension around the island.