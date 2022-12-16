The Firm That Vetted Binance’s Reserves Halts All Crypto Work

FTX had previously engaged auditing services by Armanino LLP and Prager Metis CPAs LLC. Ray said that FTX had yet to go through Armanino’s recent audit of the firm’s books, adding: “We do have to look through the books and records and look at the audits themselves and see how comprehensive they were to see if the audit would have picked up anything that we see. Certainly we’re going to look at the related party disclosures that are in those audits, whether there’s any footnotes or exceptions.”