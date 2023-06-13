BQPrimeWorldMayon Volcano: All You Need To Know About Philippines Volcano Eruption 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

Mayon Volcano: All You Need To Know About Philippines Volcano Eruption 2023

The Mayon volcano is the Philippines' most active volcano. On June 12, 2023, the eruption officially began and has continued

13 Jun 2023, 4:19 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mayon Volcano. Pic/Twitter</p></div>
Mayon Volcano. Pic/Twitter

The lava poured from the crater of the Philippines' most active volcano- the Mayon volcano on Monday, June 12, 2023. The officials have alerted thousands of villagers to be prepared to flee if the eruption turns into a violent and life-threatening explosion.

Mayon Volcano Eruption

The Mayon volcano, situated at the southernmost point of Luzon island, is the Philippines' most active volcano. With a height of 2,460 meters and a cone shape, it started erupting on June 8. After this, the alert level was raised to 3 out of 4, which means the potential for a hazardous eruption can occur within a few days or weeks. However, on June 12, 2023, the eruption officially began and has continued since. The volcano has been emitting ash and lava, causing concerns over rockfalls and landslides in the surrounding areas.

So far, 21 volcanic earthquakes, 260 rockfall events, and three dense, fast-moving flow of solidified lava pieces, volcanic ash, and hot gases have been recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Mayon Volcano Evacuation

More than 13,000 people living within a 6-kilometre radius of Mayon volcano have already left the area. However, a number of residents are also within the permanent danger zone below Mayon. This is an area that was long declared off-limits to people but many generations have been living and farming here because they have nowhere else to go.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, around 14,000 villagers who were within the danger zone have been evacuated. The evacuated villagers have been sheltered in school buildings and other temporary shelters. Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman, on Mondau extended the danger zone from six km to seven km.

Mayon Volcano History

In January 2018, the Mayon Volcano experienced its most recent eruption, which led to the evacuation of over 23,000 individuals from nine cities and municipalities. Alongside Mayon, the institute is diligently observing the activity of the Taal volcano in Batangas province, located 66 km south of Manila, as well as the Kanlaon volcano in the central Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT