Mayon Volcano: All You Need To Know About Philippines Volcano Eruption 2023

The Mayon volcano, situated at the southernmost point of Luzon island, is the Philippines' most active volcano. With a height of 2,460 meters and a cone shape, it started erupting on June 8. After this, the alert level was raised to 3 out of 4, which means the potential for a hazardous eruption can occur within a few days or weeks. However, on June 12, 2023, the eruption officially began and has continued since. The volcano has been emitting ash and lava, causing concerns over rockfalls and landslides in the surrounding areas.

So far, 21 volcanic earthquakes, 260 rockfall events, and three dense, fast-moving flow of solidified lava pieces, volcanic ash, and hot gases have been recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.