Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes in Turkey

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and had an epicenter near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.
A destroyed building after an earthquake jolts Turkey's Kahramanmaras province, on Feb. 6. Photographer: Orhan Yoldas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The earthquake was about 30 kilometers west northwest of Gaziantep, and 114 kilometers north-northwest of Aleppo, Syria, according to EMSC-CSEM.

