ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes in Turkey
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and had an epicenter near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.
Save
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and had an epicenter near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.
(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and had an epicenter near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.
The earthquake was about 30 kilometers west northwest of Gaziantep, and 114 kilometers north-northwest of Aleppo, Syria, according to EMSC-CSEM.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
ADVERTISEMENT