Macron Gets Europe’s China Problem And He’s Making It Worse

As they try to square that circle of a regime that many find distasteful, and a market they can’t dispense with, many European officials will privately agree with the French president’s basic diagnosis: the EU does need to define its own role on the world stage because the US is increasingly focused on its geopolitical duel with China. The problem, one senior European official said, is that Macron and others who push for more so-called strategic autonomy consistently fail to deliver on that promise.