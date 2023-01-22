Peru Closes Machu Picchu to Tourists as Protests Intensify

Peru, a tourism destination and the world’s second-biggest copper producer, has been rocked by increasingly violent protests demanding Boluarte’s resignation and weeks of demonstrations in impoverished rural areas have failed to dislodge her. Boluarte took office on Dec. 7 after her predecessor President Pedro Castillo was impeached. Police have deployed more than 10,000 officers to try to maintain order, and violent confrontations have led to more than 40 deaths, mostly in the south of the country.