Luxury Stocks Take $30 Billion Hit As LVMH, Hermes Lead Slump

The high-flying sector tumbled after Deutsche Bank AG analysts said a slowdown in the US is a growing concern.

23 May 2023, 11:33 PM IST
The Hermes International luxury clothing boutique on Avenue George V in central Paris, France, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Hermes will report first quarter earnings on April 14.

(Bloomberg) -- A rout in European luxury stocks is wiping more than $30 billion off the sector on Tuesday, after a blistering rally that had been fueled by bets of a boost from China’s reopening.

Shares in Hermes International slumped as much as 5%, while LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE dropped 4% and Gucci owner Kering SA saw its stock drop over 2%. The high-flying sector tumbled after Deutsche Bank AG analysts said a slowdown in the US is a growing concern.

While the rebound in Chinese demand has been among the key drivers of strong sales, investors will likely be picky from here on, they added.

Luxury Stocks Take $30 Billion Hit As LVMH, Hermes Lead Slump

“The luxury sector remains a crowded long for many investors, with the sector’s premium to the market at historically high levels,” Deutsche Bank analyst Matt Garland said in a note. “We expect performance to be driven more by earnings momentum and expect investors to become more selective.”

Kering shares have gained 12% this year, while LVMH is up over 24% and Hermes has added 33%, all outperforming a 10% rise in the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Index. 

--With assistance from Thyagaraju Adinarayan.

