LK-99 And The Desperation For Scientific Discovery

The concept of a superconductor dates back over a century, and refers to a material that exhibits no electrical resistance and eliminates magnetic fields. Such a substance would be extremely energy efficient, holding a current almost in perpetuity because there’s no resistance to cause dissipation through heat or light. Similar elements have been created before, but in highly-controlled conditions such as extremely low temperatures — think sub-180 Celsius (-292 Fahrenheit) — which makes them impractical. The value of an energy-efficient material is diminished when it takes a lot of power just to create the right environment, and almost lost entirely if it cannot be used in daily situations.