List Of Most Peaceful And Least Peaceful Countries: Where Does India Stand?

The most peaceful country in the world in 2023 is Iceland, which has held this position since 2008. Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, and Austria round out the top five most peaceful countries.

The least peaceful country in the world in 2023 is Afghanistan, which has held this position for the eighth consecutive year. Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are the other four least peaceful countries.

Top 10 Most Peaceful countries

Iceland

Denmark

Ireland

New Zealand

Austria

Singapore

Portugal

Slovenia

Japan

Switzerland

Top 10 Least Peaceful countries

Afghanistan (last)

Yemen

Syria

South Sudan

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Russia

Ukraine

Somalia

Sudan

Iraq

The 2023 GPI finds that the world became less peaceful for the 13th time in the last 15 years, with the average level of country peacefulness deteriorating by 0.42 per cent over the past year.