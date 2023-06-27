LinkedIn New Feature: AI-Powered Bot To Help Users Generate Posts; Details Here
With this AI feature, users can create a post outline. They can then review & edit or personalize it before posting it.
Professional networking platform LinkedIn has introduced a new feature which will help users in generating posts with Artificial Intelligence.
Describing the product, LinkedIn's chief product officer Keren Baruch in a post said the company is starting to test a way for members to use generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box.
"To start, you’ll need to share at least 30 words outlining what you want to say – this is your own thoughts and perspective and the core of any post. Then you can leverage generative AI to create a first draft. This will give you a solid foundation to review, edit and make your own, all before you click post," she wrote.
"Responsible AI is a foundational part of this process so we’ll be moving thoughtfully to test this experience before rolling out to all our members," Keren said.
To begin with, users can create a post outline with this AI feature, they can then review and edit or personalize it before posting it.
Earlier, the networking site also introduced an AI-powered tool called 'Copy Suggestions'. As the name suggests, this tool will helps users to create engaging and high-performing introductory headlines and text.
This tool can be used to create content for job descriptions and user profiles. Since March 2023, this tool is being tested internally soon will be available for premium subscribers, media reports said.