LinkedIn New Feature: AI-Powered Bot To Help Users Generate Posts; Details Here

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has introduced a new feature which will help users in generating posts with Artificial Intelligence.

Describing the product, LinkedIn's chief product officer Keren Baruch in a post said the company is starting to test a way for members to use generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box.



"To start, you’ll need to share at least 30 words outlining what you want to say – this is your own thoughts and perspective and the core of any post. Then you can leverage generative AI to create a first draft. This will give you a solid foundation to review, edit and make your own, all before you click post," she wrote.

"Responsible AI is a foundational part of this process so we’ll be moving thoughtfully to test this experience before rolling out to all our members," Keren said.