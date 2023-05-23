Last Chinese Emperor’s Patek Philippe Watch Sells For $6.2 Million

The process to establish the provenance of the watch included finding a husband-and-wife team of journalists who had interviewed Permyakov and possessed photographs of the watch. (The journalists, Russell and Nonna Working, were at the sale.) An institute specializing in Puyi’s studies found that Puyi had asked his attendant, Li Guoxiong, to remove the surface of the dial to find out if the base was made of platinum — a request that matches damage seen on the watch.