Larry Ellison-Owned Indian Wells Is Spring Break For Adults

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Oracle Corp. co-founder Ellison is the seventh-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $98.3 billion. He owns the Hawaiian island of Lanai, which he bought for $300 million in 2012, and has continued to build out the Indian Wells complex, adding a second stadium with its own Nobu, the famous Japanese restaurant. Ellison also bought a nearby private golf retreat-turned-wellness spa and resort called Sensei Porcupine Creek.